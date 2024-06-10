Star Trek receives prestigious Peabody Award for franchise’s impact on American broadcasting

Star Trek franchise recognized with Peabody Award
Cast and crew from across the Star Trek franchise joined head honcho Alex Kurtzman on June 9 as Star Trek was awarded the Peabody Institutional Award, a powerful recognition of the franchise’s long-time positive influence in media.
The Peabody Institutional Award recognizes an organization or long-running television program that has made an indelible mark on the American broadcasting landscape. As Star Trek’s award write-up explains:
“As the latest versions of Star Trek invite in a new generation of viewers, the interstellar travelers still encounter danger and difficulty, of course. But the Starfleet crew always comes out on top— and without sacrificing essential values that seem quintessentially human: valor, self-sacrifice, curiosity, compassion, broadmindedness… For its enduring dedication to storytelling that projects the best of humanity into the distant future, the Star Trek franchise is honored with the Peabody Institutional Award.”
In a neat full-circle moment, Kurtzman, who accepted the award on behalf of the franchise, recognized Bjo Trimble, the fan in attendance who launched a successful letter-writing campaign to bring Star Trek back to air after it was canceled in 1968.
Alex Kurtzman was joined on stage by the following cast members and executive producers: Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Scott Bakula, Jeri Ryan, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Wilson Cruz, Doug Jones, Tawny Newsome, Sam Richardson, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Michelle Paradise, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Noga Landau, Jenny Lumet and Trevor Roth.
You can watch Kurtzman’s speech along with some of Patrick Stewart’s remarks here.
Photos
Peabody Awards, which have been sought-after accolades since 1941, honor “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and emerging voices of our day,” according to the organization’s website.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.