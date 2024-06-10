Star Trek receives prestigious Peabody Award for franchise’s impact on American broadcasting

Cast and crew from across the Star Trek franchise joined head honcho Alex Kurtzman on June 9 as Star Trek was awarded the Peabody Institutional Award, a powerful recognition of the franchise’s long-time positive influence in media.

The Peabody Institutional Award recognizes an organization or long-running television program that has made an indelible mark on the American broadcasting landscape. As Star Trek’s award write-up explains:

“As the latest versions of Star Trek invite in a new generation of viewers, the interstellar travelers still encounter danger and difficulty, of course. But the Starfleet crew always comes out on top— and without sacrificing essential values that seem quintessentially human: valor, self-sacrifice, curiosity, compassion, broadmindedness… For its enduring dedication to storytelling that projects the best of humanity into the distant future, the Star Trek franchise is honored with the Peabody Institutional Award.”