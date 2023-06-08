Connect with us

News

‘Star Trek: Infinite’ strategy game revealed, set to be released this fall

Published

'Star Trek: Infinite' strategy game revealed, set to be released this fall
Credit: Paradox Interactive

Star Trek: Infinite announced for fall 2023 release on PC and Mac

Paradox Interactive, the famed maker of Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, and other games in the grand strategy genre, announced today Star Trek: Infinite — a strategy title aiming for a fall 2023 release on PC and MacOS and set in the decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The game’s press release notes players “will run an entire fleet within the Star Trek universe,” and players will “command one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire.” Each faction has “individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct.” The developer promises more information during Captain Picard Day on June 16.

A short trailer accompanied the announcement and showcased a fleet of Federation ships encountering a Borg Cube. You can check out the official teaser trailer below.

“It is an honor to bring one of entertainment’s most iconic properties to life for our players and Star Trek’s multigenerational fanbase,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We know how much this franchise means to fans all over the world, and we are working closely with Nimble Giant and Paramount Consumer Products to create a faithful and fulfilling game that lives up to their expectations.”

Infinite is developed in collaboration with Nimble Giant Entertainment, a studio based in Argentina and responsible for titles such as 2021’s Hellbound and 2020’s Quantum League and Rocket Arena.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: Infinite, along with Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

