Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and DVD this December

Strange New Worlds Season 2 coming to Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is slated for release just in time for the holidays. The sophomore season of the Paramount+ series which stars Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Ethan Peck as Spock, arrives December 5 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. Additionally, limited edition Blu-ray and 4K UHD SteelBook versions will be available and will feature some exclusive collectibles.

Strange New Worlds Season 2 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD | CBS Home Entertainment

4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD bonus features:

The standard DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD versions will include all ten season 2 episodes along with 2 hours of special features, including:

• Producing Props • The Costumes Closet • The Gorn • Singing in Space • Exploring New Worlds • Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes (Exclusive)

SteelBook exclusives:

The limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook will come packed with a “Subspace Rhapsody” poster and the 4K UHD version will come with both the poster and a set of four exclusive character magnets.

4K UHD SteelBook version with character magnets and “Subspace Rhapsody” poster

Season 2 synopsis:

In Season Two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and embarks on personal journeys that continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures unfold in surprising ways never seen on any “Star Trek” series. The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever “Star Trek” musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features!

Season 2 trailer:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia.

