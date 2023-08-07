Connect with us

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 finale “Hegemony” preview + new photos

Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 10 “Hegemony”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds concludes this Thursday, August 10th with the season finale “Hegemony“. Today, we have six new photos featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, and Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk.

Check out the photos and a clip from the episode below.

“Hegemony” is written by Henry Alonso Myers and directed by Maja Vrvilo.

Synopsis:

When the U.S.S. Enterprise investigates an attack on a colony at the edge of Federation space, Captain Pike and his crew face the return of a formidable enemy.

Photos from “Hegemony”:

Christina Chong as La'an
Christina Chong as La’an in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Una
Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Rong Fu as Mitchell, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Ethan Peck as Spock and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike
Rong Fu as Mitchell, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Ethan Peck as Spock and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk
Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

