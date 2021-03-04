Paramount+ Launches with 1-Month Free Trial, Streaming Every Star Trek Episode

Paramount+ launches in the US and Canada

ViacomCBS officially launched its new Paramount+ streaming service on Thursday in the United States and Canada.

The service replaces CBS All Access as the streaming home of recent series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, catalog series The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise along with the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy.

First announced last September following the CBS/Viacom merger, Paramount+ also includes content from CBS Television Studios, Paramount Television Studios, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV.

Last week, it was announced that the new Star Trek: Prodigy series will premiere on the service, prior to broadcasting on Nickelodeon at a later date. That series will see Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew return to the role of Kathryn Janeway for the first time in two decades.

“The launch of Paramount+, which builds on our legacy of innovation and superior storytelling, is a significant milestone for ViacomCBS that demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “By combining fresh original content with live and on-demand programming and an established library of titles from world-class entertainment brands, we have created an unrivaled service that offers live sports, breaking news and entertainment for all audiences.”

CBS All Access was launched in 2014, with Star Trek: Discovery debuting on the service in September 2017 and Star Trek: Picard in January 2020.

The new service looks very similar to CBS All Access and carries over the same pricing model of $5.99/month with commercials and $9.99 without commercials.

One-month free trial

Paramount+ is offering a free one-month trial, from now through March 31. So you can get caught up on your favorite Star Trek series.

Every Star Trek pilot episode streaming on YouTube

To celebrate the launch of Paramount+, CBS will be streaming the first episode of every Star Trek series on their YouTube channel throughout the day on Thursday.

The streaming schedule includes:

Star Trek: The Original Series “The Man Trap” – 7 am PT/10 am ET

Star Trek: The Animated Series “Beyond the Farthest Star” – 7:55 am PT / 10:55 am ET

Star Trek: The Next Generation “Encounter at Farpoint” – 8:21 am PT / 11:21 am ET

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine “Emissary” – 9:59 am PT / 12:59 pm ET

Star Trek: Voyager “Caretaker” – 11:35 am PT / 2:35 pm ET

Star Trek: Enterprise “Broken Bow” – 1:13 pm PT / 4:13 pm ET

Star Trek: Discovery “The Vulcan Hello” – 2:45 pm PT / 5:45 pm ET

Short Treks “Runaway” – 3:31 pm PT / 6:31 pm ET

Star Trek: Picard “Remembrance” – 3:47 pm PT / 6:37 pm ET

Star Trek: Lower Decks “Second Contact” – 4:35 pm PT / 7:35 pm ET

