The events of Star Trek: The Motion Picture to continue in new IDW miniseries “Echoes”

Kirk, Spock, Bones, and the crew of the USS Enterprise return in the upcoming IDW miniseries Star Trek: The Motion Picture — Echoes

IDW Publishing has announced the new comic book miniseries Star Trek: The Motion Picture “Echoes”. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca), illustrated by Oleg Chudakov, and with colors by DC Alonso, the five-issue series will be set immediately after the events of the momentous 1979 film.

The series is scheduled to arrive in stores this May, with multiple variant covers — including Cover A by Jake Bartok, Cover B by series artist Oleg Chudakov, and retailer incentive variants by Luke Sparrow and Rod Reis.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Echoes covers A and B | credit: IDW Publishing

“Despite watching the occasional fragment of a Star Trek episode here and there with my father, my true introduction was going to see Star Trek: The Motion Picture with my grandparents—I was entranced. I’m thrilled that IDW and Paramount Global have allowed me to revisit that time period, which was so impactful to me and my love of Star Trek,” said Guggenheim via press release.



“Almost all Trek stories are told from the point of view of the Enterprise crew, but I was interested in telling a story from the perspective of an outsider as a means of recapturing how it felt for me when I first saw Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Echoes retailer incentive covers | credit: IDW Publishing

“When everything in life feels like it’s moving too fast towards the future, it’s always important to step back and revisit where it all came from. And that’s exactly what we’re doing with this comic focusing on the Star Trek: The Motion Picture time frame,” said series editor Heather Antos.



“No one knows more about this period in Trek history than Guggenheim, we’ve learned…and we could think of no one better suited to take Captain Kirk and his crew on this wild adventure. Paired with Chudakov’s energetic, character-driven inks, this is one mission that the crew of the Enterprise soon won’t forget. Oh, and did we mention that there are possible easter eggs to some of our other Trek books, too?”

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek comic book releases, details on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

