56-Year Mission Preview: More than 130 Star Trek guests set to beam down to Las Vegas convention

The annual Star Trek convention makes its Las Vegas strip debut with William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anson Mount & many more.

More than 130 cast and crew members from every iteration of Star Trek are set to warp into Las Vegas later this week for the largest annual convention of its kind. Creation Entertainment’s 56-Year Mission (formerly known as Star Trek Las Vegas) kicks off this Thursday (August 25th) at its new location on the Vegas strip — Bally’s Hotel and Casino for four days of Star Trek panels, celebrity signings, photo ops and all the supplementary special events the long-running convention has become known for.

This year’s headliners…

This year’s event will be headlined by William Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig from The Original Series, along with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck from Strange New Worlds, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Tig Notaro from Discovery, Jeri Ryan from Picard, Kate Mulgrew from Voyager, and many more. The convention will also include a special tribute to The Original Series star and television icon Nichelle Nichols, who passed away in July.

William Shatner | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

Special events

In addition to the celebrity panels and a multitude of vendors, this year’s convention will include a Saturday Night Gala — featuring Voyager’s Robert Picardo and Broadway star Jordan Bennett, a Thursday night dinner and comedy show with Tig Notaro (exclusive for Gold Convention patrons), a presentation and interview with Gil Smith and Natasha Galano from Nosotros honoring The Wrath of Khan villain Ricardo Montalbán, plus two free screenings — a 20th anniversary screening of Star Trek: Nemesis and a 40th anniversary screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Other events include a Friday morning yoga class with Mary Chieffo from Star Trek: Discovery, an update from Garrett Wang and the 455 Films team on the upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary — To the Journey, Thursday and Friday night karaoke hosted by Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating and Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise, the annual Star Trek Rat Pack show — featuring Max Grodenchik, Casey Biggs, Jeffrey Combs and Vaughn Armstrong, a Roddenberry Archive interactive exhibit, a costume contest, The 7th Rule Podcast with Ryan Husk and Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Trek Geeks Live with Dan Davidson and Bill Smith, and several more.

George Takei | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

More than 130 Star Trek guests

In addition to the headliners noted above, the 56-Year Mission will also include panels, photo ops and singings with Ron Perlman from Nemesis, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby and John de Lancie from The Next Generation, Nana Visitor, Nicole de Boer, Terry Farrell, Andrew Robinson, Cirroc Lofton, Casey Biggs, Chase Masterson, Jeffrey Combs, Max Grodenchik and Armin Shimerman from Deep Space Nine, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, Garret Wang and Robert Picardo from Voyager, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, John Billingsley, Anthony Montgomery and Vaughn Armstrong from Enterprise, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Blu del Barrio, Emily Coutts, Hannah Cheesman, Ian Alexander, Noah Averbach-Katz, Patrick Kwok-Choon and, Mary Chieffo from Discovery, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Jess Bush from Strange New Worlds, Tawny Newsome from Lower Decks, Annie Wersching, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, James Callis, Michelle Hurd and Peyton List from Picard, and more.

Creation Entertainment Co-CEO and show host Adam Malin | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

While many upper-level ticket options are already sold out (due in part to this year’s move to a smaller venue), Preferred Single-Day for Thursday, Friday and Sunday, along with General Admission passes for Thursday and Sunday are expected to be available at the door.

For more information along with a full list of guests, visit CreationEnt.com.

For those who plan to attend, we recommend reviewing Creation’s COVID-19 procedure and protocols.

Be sure to follow TrekNews.net on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as we’ll have boots on the ground in Las Vegas and will be bringing you live updates throughout the four-day convention.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news coming out of the 56-Year Mission along with the latest on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.