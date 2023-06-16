54-Disc Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series Blu-ray box sets announced

The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, and Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, arrive on Blu-ray later this year

Star Trek home media collectors are in for a treat, as Paramount announces three upcoming releases related to the legendary Jean-Luc Picard: Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, and the mammoth Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection.

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season

Coming September 5, 2023, is the final season of Star Trek: Picard on DVD, Blu-ray, and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season includes more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a gag reel, and deleted scenes.

The special features included in this release are:

The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)

The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)

Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette

Villainous Vadic – Featurette

Picard: The Final Season Q&A

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series

Also coming on September 5 is Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, a collection that includes all three seasons of the titular show and more than seven hours of special features.

The Picard Legacy Collection

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection

Finally, on October 17, 2023, fans can get their hands on the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a 54-disc set containing the entirety of Star Trek: The Next Generation, all four TNG movies, and all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

There’s no word yet on pricing or pre-order availability. Unfortunately, there are no details about a 4K release for any of these items.

Keep it locked on TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.