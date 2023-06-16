54-Disc Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series Blu-ray box sets announced

The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, and Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, arrive on Blu-ray later this year
Star Trek home media collectors are in for a treat, as Paramount announces three upcoming releases related to the legendary Jean-Luc Picard: Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, and the mammoth Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection.
Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season
Coming September 5, 2023, is the final season of Star Trek: Picard on DVD, Blu-ray, and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season includes more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a gag reel, and deleted scenes.
The special features included in this release are:
- The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
- The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
- Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)
- Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette
- Villainous Vadic – Featurette
- Picard: The Final Season Q&A
Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series
Also coming on September 5 is Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, a collection that includes all three seasons of the titular show and more than seven hours of special features.
The Picard Legacy Collection
Finally, on October 17, 2023, fans can get their hands on the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a 54-disc set containing the entirety of Star Trek: The Next Generation, all four TNG movies, and all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.
There’s no word yet on pricing or pre-order availability. Unfortunately, there are no details about a 4K release for any of these items.
