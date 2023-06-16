Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

54-Disc Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series Blu-ray box sets announced

Published

The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series box sets announced

The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, and Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, arrive on Blu-ray later this year

Star Trek home media collectors are in for a treat, as Paramount announces three upcoming releases related to the legendary Jean-Luc Picard: Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, and the mammoth Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection.

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season

Coming September 5, 2023, is the final season of Star Trek: Picard on DVD, Blu-ray, and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season includes more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a gag reel, and deleted scenes.

The special features included in this release are:

  • The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
  • The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
  • Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
  • Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
  • Gag Reel (Exclusive)
  • Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette
  • Villainous Vadic – Featurette
  • Picard: The Final Season Q&A

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series

Also coming on September 5 is Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, a collection that includes all three seasons of the titular show and more than seven hours of special features.

The Picard Legacy Collection

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection

Finally, on October 17, 2023, fans can get their hands on the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a 54-disc set containing the entirety of Star Trek: The Next Generation, all four TNG movies, and all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

There’s no word yet on pricing or pre-order availability. Unfortunately, there are no details about a 4K release for any of these items.

Keep it locked on TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

'Star Trek Online' lead designer talks the game's longevity, honoring the franchise, and seeing his work come to life in 'Picard' 'Star Trek Online' lead designer talks the game's longevity, honoring the franchise, and seeing his work come to life in 'Picard'

Interview

‘Star Trek Online’ lead designer talks the game’s longevity, honoring the franchise, and seeing his work come to life in ‘Picard’

Exclusive Interview: Star Trek Online lead designer Al Rivera Cryptic Studios – the folks behind Star Trek Online – are feeling pretty fine right...

May 1, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "The Broken Circle" Review: An underwhelming second season premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "The Broken Circle" Review: An underwhelming second season premiere

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “The Broken Circle” Review: An underwhelming second season premiere

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 “The Broken Circle” Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for its sophomore season after...

5 days ago
The entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available for free on YouTube The entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available for free on YouTube

News

The entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available for free on YouTube

You can now watch the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for free… in the U.S. With the second season of Star...

June 1, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer + our first look at the series' 'Lower Decks' crossover Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer + our first look at the series' 'Lower Decks' crossover

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer + our first look at the series’ ‘Lower Decks’ crossover

Hold onto your saddles, the official Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer has arrived. On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled the trailer for the...

May 24, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net