New photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 9

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the ninth episode of the series’ fourth season. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 26th. We have ten new images from the episode to share with you today.

Details on the episode itself are being closely guarded, as Paramount has not sent out a synopsis or early press screeners of the episode as of this writing. This is most likely being done to keep the episode as spoiler-free as possible, leading up to next week’s season finale.

The new photos feature Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Jack Quaid as Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn, and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs.

Photos:

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Noel Wells as Tendi in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R NoÎl Wells as DíVana Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lynn and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Deckstreaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Jack Quaid as Boimler in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Jack Quaid as Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Noel Wells as Tendi in episode 9, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.