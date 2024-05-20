Connect with us

New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 “Lagrange Point”

Published

New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 "Lagrange Point"
Photo credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 509 “Lagrange Point”

With the finale of Star Trek: Discovery just over a week away, today we have a clip and some new photos from the series’ penultimate episode “Lagrange Point.” The episode is written by Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman and directed by Jonathan Frakes. The 9th installment of Discovery season 5 will premiere this Thursday, May 23rd on Paramount+.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

Official description:

After Moll and the Breen capture a mysterious structure that contains the Progenitors’ power, Captain Burnham must lead a covert mission to retrieve it before the Breen figure out how to use it. 

Photos:

Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Anthony Rapp as Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Blu del Barrio as Adira in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
L-R Zahra Bentham as CMDR Jemison, David Ajala as Book and Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 9, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

