Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Warp Could Be the Franchise’s Next Great Card Game

Published

Star Trek: Warp Could Be the Franchise’s Next Great Card Game
Credit: Steam

The upcoming free-to-play card battler delivers a deep tactical experience and celebrates all eras of Star Trek, but its success may ultimately hinge on how it handles microtransactions.

One upcoming video game that might be flying under the radar for many fans is Star Trek: Warp, a free-to-play card battler that draws inspiration from every corner of the franchise. We recently checked out the Steam demo ahead of its September release, and we think the potential is here for a great card game — as long as microtransactions don’t get out of hand. 

Star Trek: Warp tasks players with controlling seven lanes of attack as two ships face off. Each lane is a potential opening for each ship to damage each other, and it’s up to each player to use cards to defend their ship and attack the enemy’s. Having to manage seven lanes makes you think tactically, as even a brief opening could leave your ship vulnerable. 

The cards themselves are either characters, items, or locations from the franchise. These combinations can lead to eclectic battlefields that involve, say, T’Pring from Strange New Worlds facing off against Kes from Voyager, or Mara, a character from The Original Series episode “Day of the Dove” going up against Deep Space Nine’s Benjamin Sisko. Considering the sheer variety of cards available, Warp clearly offers a welcoming celebration of all parts of Star Trek — appropriate considering this game arrives just in time for the franchise’s 60th anniversary. 

The demo’s tutorial does a fine job laying out key concepts — like how players can utilize each card’s key attributes to tactically plan their attack, or use their ship’s unique card to radically change the trajectory of a fight. When the player completes the demo and tries a real fight, the complexity of Warp opens up and makes the player really think about their strategy. 

Aesthetically, we think the game mostly looks great. The user interface is clean and sensible, an important quality when teaching players a complex card game, and we appreciate how each card notes where in the franchise that subject appeared. But, we think the stylistic filters applied to characters can make some of their appearances seem off. Just take Neelix in the below screenshot, for example. Definitely something worth tweaking for the full release. 

Being able to select which ship serves as your deck is a pleasing touch, as surely the option to pick between notable ships like the original Enterprise, a Borg Cube, the Sh’Raan, or a few others will tickle hardcore fans and provide each deck unique options. 

How well this game holds up upon release will depend on how intrusive microtransactions are. Warp is free to play, so microtransactions are a given, and we hope they are only used for aesthetic purposes — or at the very least, they don’t make the game grossly pay to win. The demo doesn’t offer a look at the in-game store. 

Originally announced back in May, there’s no firm release date for Star Trek: Warp yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it dropped very close to the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

You can try the demo for yourself on Steam

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

News

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

All three seasons of the classic series return in new Blu-ray and DVD collections, joined by a deluxe Amazon-exclusive gift set packed with nostalgic...

July 1, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

Shore leave takes a dangerous turn in the third episode of the series’ fourth season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August...

August 3, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Spock, La’An and Kirk investigate a missing Federation ship as a decades-old mystery turns into a fight for survival. Hot on the heels of...

July 27, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “The Griffin Incident” Delivers the Franchise’s Most Terrifying Horror Story Yet Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “The Griffin Incident” Delivers the Franchise’s Most Terrifying Horror Story Yet

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “The Griffin Incident” Delivers the Franchise’s Most Terrifying Horror Story Yet

Kirk, Spock, and La’an confront their deepest fears aboard a haunted Starfleet vessel in a brutal, psychologically unsettling episode. Star Trek meets Event Horizon...

July 30, 2026

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net