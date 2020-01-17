WATCH: Patrick Stewart Says STAR TREK: PICARD “Is Not NEXT GENERATION” In New Featurette

CBS has released a new Star Trek: Picard featurette, titled “A New Chapter Begins,” featuring series star Patrick Stewart, executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman, along with episode 1–3 director Hanelle M. Culpepper.

In the video, Stewart starts off by saying:

The show is called Star Trek: Picard. It’s not Next Generation. Almost twenty years have passed. Things have become more complex. The world of Starfleet… the world of the Federation is not quite what it was the last time Jean-Luc Picard was seen in that world. It’s different. And it’s not all good.

Star Trek: Picard executive producer and Star Trek: Universe chief Alex Kurtzman:

One of the first things Patrick (Stewart) wanted to make sure of; is that we were paying homage to, and respecting what came before but doing something entirely different. Our mission was really how to build a show that honored Next Gen and other Trek shows but really had its own unique identity.

Earlier this week, the first three episodes of the series were shown during the L.A. premiere event. Those episodes were directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, who has previously worked on Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl and Gotham. Culpepper described why it was important to make Picard different than other Star Trek series that came before it, saying:

It was important to establish this different tone for Picard because we’re ultimately building a series around his character.

Star Trek: Picard “A New Chapter Begins” Featurette

Please note: The video above may not be viewable in some regions. We will add additional region-specific versions here, as they become available.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel prior to streaming on CraveTV in Canada on January 23. It will debut on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world on January 24.

The first season of Picard will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also gueststar Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

