WATCH: The Enterprise-D Returns in Latest STAR TREK: PICARD Trailer “Blue Skies”

The Federation starship USS Enterprise-D returns in the latest Star Trek: Picard trailer released by CBS, titled “Blue Skies.” In the trailer we only get a brief glimpse of the Galaxy-class starship and it’s unclear if it’s being shown in flashback or if it’s returning in the present day in which Picard is set.

The USS Enterprise (NCC 1701-D) is of course the iconic starship that was made famous throughout all seven seasons of The Next Generation, under the command of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. It was also shown in the Deep Space Nine pilot episode “Emissary,” the Enterprise finale “These Are the Voyages…,” and the 1994 film Star Trek: Generations, where it was destroyed.

The return of the Enterprise-D? (CBS/YouTube)

Please note: The video above may not be viewable in some regions. We will add additional region-specific versions here, as they become available.

Along with the vision of the starship, we hear Picard in voiceover say:

“All that emptiness. All that silence. I had forgotten how much I loved it.”

We also saw a holographic image of the Enterprise-D in a previous trailer for Picard.

Holographic image of the Enterprise-D (CBS/YouTube)

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel prior to streaming on CraveTV in Canada on January 23. It will debut on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world on January 24.

The first season will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

