Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg to Join STAR TREK: PICARD Season 2

Patrick Stewart appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the The View and personally invited host Whoopi Goldberg to appear in the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

While promoting the premiere of the Picard series, Stewart surprised Goldberg, saying:

“I’m here with a formal invitation… it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues — of which I am one — want to invite you into the second season.”

Stewart’s invitation was met with a big smile from Goldberg and huge applause from the studio audience.

After a warm embrace, Whoopi responded enthusiastically, saying:

“Yes!”

Check out the video below.

Whoopi Goldberg played the El-Aurian Ten Forward bartender Guinan aboard the USS Enterprise-D in seasons one through six of Star Trek: The Next Generation. She also appeared as Guinan in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations and 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada on January 23. It will debut on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world on January 24.

The first season will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.