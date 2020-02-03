STAR TREK: PICARD Soundtrack Coming This Week

First Star Trek: Picard Soundtrack coming February 7th

With the first season of Star Trek: Picard now underway, the soundtrack for the first part of the CBS All Access series is set to make its debut in digital format this Friday, February 7.

Composed by Emmy Award winner Jeff Russo, the 28-track Star Trek: Picard – Season 1, Chapter 1 score is now available to pre-order on Amazon.

Please note: the track listing below may include some spoilers.

In addition to the music heard throughout the first half of Picard’s first season, the soundtrack also features two tracks from the Star Trek: Short Treks episode “Children of Mars.”

Cover art:

Star Trek: Picard soundtrack cover art

Star Trek: Picard – Season 1, Chapter 1 Track Listing:

Star Trek: Picard Main Title (1:43) Star Trek: Picard End Title (1:44) Walking With Number One (1:16) Dahj Activates (1:10) Dahj And Picard Speak (3:54) Dahj’s Last Fight (1:51) Picard Decides (1:46) The Painting (2:58) Twins (4:15) Picard Requests Help (2:15) Romulan Collusion (2:21) Trouble For Picard (1:18) Rafi Decides To Join (1:51) Rafi Turns Down Picard (2:06) Sizing Up Rios (4:15) Happier Times (3:25) Leaving With Elnor (1:52) Mystery Ship (3:10) Picard Goes Back (2:08) Picard Leaves Elnor (1:41) Soji And Narek Waltz (4:42) Home Movies (1:52) Jurati And Maddox (1:55) Leaving With Maddox (3:47) Seven Needs Revenge (3:02) What’s Your Emergency (1:25) Page (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:58) Children Of Mars End Credits (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:43)

In the video below, composer Jeff Russo discusses writing the series’ theme song.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.