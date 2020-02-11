10 New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 4 “Absolute Candor”

CBS has released ten new photos from the upcoming fourth episode of Star Trek: Picard “Absolute Candor,” which will debut later this week.

The new photos feature castmembers Isa Briones (Soji), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Santiago Cabrera (Rios), Evan Evagora (Elnor), and Harry Treadaway (Narek), in addition to series star Patrick Stewart (Picard).

Episode synopsis:

The crew’s journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissa’s impatience with his lack of progress grows.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

