7 New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 5 “Stardust City Rag”

CBS has released seven new photos from the upcoming fifth episode of Star Trek: Picard “Stardust City rag,” which will debut later this week.

The new photos feature castmembers Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Santiago Cabrera (Rios), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Harry Treadaway (Narek), Patrick Stewart (Picard) and series newcomer Dominic Burgess (Mr. Vup).

Episode synopsis:

The La Sirena crew begins an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn that Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.

Star Trek: Picard 104 “Absolute Candor” photos:

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup and Santiago Cabrera as Rios

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

