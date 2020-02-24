News
14 New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 6 "The Impossible Box"

By TrekNews.net Staff

CBS has released seven new photos from the upcoming sixth episode of Star Trek: Picard “The Impossible Box,” written by Nick Zayas and directed by Maja Vrvilo. The episode will debut later this week.

The new photos feature castmembers Isa Briones (Soji), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Santiago Cabrera (Rios), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Harry Treadaway (Narek), and Patrick Stewart (Picard).

Episode synopsis:

Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.

Star Trek: Picard 106 “The Impossible Box” photos:

  • Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek
  • Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek
  • Harry Treadaway as Narek
  • Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Santiago Cabrera as Rios
  • Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Santiago Cabrera as Rios
  • Michelle Hurd as Raffi
  • Michelle Hurd as Raffi
  • Santiago Cabrera as Rios
  • Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati
  • Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi
  • Santiago Cabrera as Rios
  • Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati
  • Patrick Stewart as Picard
  • Ella McKenzie Gross as Young Soji
    New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

