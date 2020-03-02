First Star Trek: The Cruise 2021 Guests Revealed

Just as this year’s Star Trek: The Cruise sets sail, the first celebrity guests for the 2021 cruise have been revealed.

On Monday, Star Trek: The Cruise announced George Takei, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby, John De Lancie, Terry Ferrell, Nana Visitor, Max Grodénchik, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Garrett Wang, John Billingsley, Connor Trinneer, Anthony Montgomery and Anthony Rapp as guests of their fifth voyage, with more expected to be announced in the coming months.

Star Trek: The Cruise V will leave from the port of Miami on March 7, 2021, with stops in Nassau, San Juan and Tortola. In addition to celebrity panels, the seven-day cruise will feature nightly shows, a Star Trek museum, autograph and photo op session along with celebrity-hosted excursions in the ports of call.

From startrekthecruise.com:

STAR TREK: THE CRUISE™ V will set sail on the spectacular Explorer of The Seas, a Voyager Class ship perfectly suited to be transformed into the ultimate Star Trek amusement park at sea. Step onto the fully chartered ship and immerse yourself in one-of-a-kind nightly shows in the Main Theater; engage in parties and panels in small and intimate venues; and revel in the pageantry of costume parties on the Promenade. With more than a dozen bars, restaurants, clubs, lounges, a dazzling casino, tranquil spa and expansive pool deck, this ship is a destination of its own.

For those interested in attending Star Trek: The Cruise V, you can book your stateroom aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas beginning March 10, 2020.

