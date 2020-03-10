New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 8 “Broken Pieces”

CBS has released ten new photos from the upcoming eigth episode of Star Trek: Picard “Broken Pieces.”. The episode will debut later this week.

The episode will feature the return of Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine to the series

In addition to Ryan, the photos include series regulars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) Isa Briones (Soji), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi) and Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati).

Episode synopsis:

When devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

