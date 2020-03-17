New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 9 “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1”

CBS has released ten new photos from the upcoming ninth episode of Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1.” The episode will debut on CBS All Access in the U.S. on Thursday, March 19.

The photos include series regulars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) Isa Briones (Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor) and Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati).

Scroll down to check out the new photos.

Episode synopsis:

Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” photo gallery









“Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” trailer:

“Et in Arcadia Ego” parts 1 and 2 are directed by Akiva Goldsman.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.