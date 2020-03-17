STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS Coming to Blu-ray, DVD in June

As expected, CBS has announced the forthcoming release of Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray and DVD.

Scheduled for a June 2 release in North America, the set is available to pre-order on Amazon today. It will include nine of the Star Trek: Short Treks stand-alone short stories, including: “Runaway,” “Calypso,” “The Brightest Star,” “The Escape Artist,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “Ask Not,” “Ephraim & Dot” and “The Girl Who Made the Stars.” It should be noted that the Star Trek: Picard prequel episode of the series “Children of Mars” will not be included in this release.

Bonus features:

In addition to the episodes, the release will include two episode audio commentaries and a collection of bonus features:

COMING OF AGE: Tied to the “Runaway” short, the first installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly finding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.

SHALL WE DANCE: Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the “Calypso” short.

FIRST CONTACT: KAMINAR: A deep dive into “The Brightest Star” short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.

COVERED IN MUDD: Tied to “The Escape Artist” short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.

ENSIGN SPOCK’S FIRST DAY: Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ﬁnding hidden talents in relation to the “Q&A” short.

HERE COMES TRIBBLE: Fans will dive into “The Trouble with Edward” short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.

SCORE!: A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on “Ephraim and Dot,” and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.

BEDTIME STORIES: Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (“Mike Burnham”) discuss the development of “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.

THE MAKING OF “SHORT TREKS”: An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.

TWO AUDIO COMMENTARIES: Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the “Runaway” short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the “Ask Not” short.

Cover art:

Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray and DVD will be presented in 16:9 widescreen with English SDH subtitles. The DVD will offer English 5.1 Surround Audio and the Blu-ray will present English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

