STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS Coming to Blu-ray, DVD in June

As expected, CBS has announced the forthcoming release of Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray and DVD.
Scheduled for a June 2 release in North America, the set is available to pre-order on Amazon today. It will include nine of the Star Trek: Short Treks stand-alone short stories, including: “Runaway,” “Calypso,” “The Brightest Star,” “The Escape Artist,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “Ask Not,” “Ephraim & Dot” and “The Girl Who Made the Stars.” It should be noted that the Star Trek: Picard prequel episode of the series “Children of Mars” will not be included in this release.
Bonus features:
In addition to the episodes, the release will include two episode audio commentaries and a collection of bonus features:
- COMING OF AGE: Tied to the “Runaway” short, the first installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly finding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.
- SHALL WE DANCE: Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the “Calypso” short.
- FIRST CONTACT: KAMINAR: A deep dive into “The Brightest Star” short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.
- COVERED IN MUDD: Tied to “The Escape Artist” short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.
- ENSIGN SPOCK’S FIRST DAY: Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ﬁnding hidden talents in relation to the “Q&A” short.
- HERE COMES TRIBBLE: Fans will dive into “The Trouble with Edward” short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.
- SCORE!: A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on “Ephraim and Dot,” and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.
- BEDTIME STORIES: Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (“Mike Burnham”) discuss the development of “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.
- THE MAKING OF “SHORT TREKS”: An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.
- TWO AUDIO COMMENTARIES: Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the “Runaway” short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the “Ask Not” short.
Cover art:
Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray and DVD will be presented in 16:9 widescreen with English SDH subtitles. The DVD will offer English 5.1 Surround Audio and the Blu-ray will present English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.
