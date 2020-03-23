[FIRST LOOK] STAR TREK: PICARD Finale “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS has released six new photos from the upcoming first finale of Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2.” The episode will debut on CBS All Access in the U.S. on Thursday, March 26.

The photos include Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) Isa Briones (Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Peyton List (Narissa).

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” photo gallery

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” trailer:

The Star Trek: Picard first season finale is written by Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman and Akiva Goldsman and directed by Akiva Goldsman.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.