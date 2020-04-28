Watch Star Trek: First Contact with Director Jonathan Frakes on Wednesday 4/29

Get your copy of Star Trek: First Contact ready, because on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT director Jonathan Frakes will be answering fan questions throughout the film. The streaming event is being done in partnership with IGN’s ongoing Watch From Home Theater series.

It should be noted that the film itself will not be streamed, so you’ll need to sync up your DVD, Blu-ray or streaming copy of the film with the event as it kicks off.

You can watch along with Frakes on IGN.com, or on either the IGN or CineFix YouTube pages.

https://twitter.com/jonathansfrakes/status/1254882771677310976

Frakes, who in addition to directing Star Trek: First Contact, also stars in the film as William Riker, alongside Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), James Cromwell (Zephram Cochrane), and Alice Krige (Borg Queen). First Contact, the eighth Star Trek feature film, was originally released in theaters in November 1996 and is widely considered one of the best installments.

Frakes recently returned to the world of Star Trek, directing three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and two episodes of Star Trek: Picard. He also reprised the role of Riker for two episodes of Picard.

Star Trek: First Contact trailer