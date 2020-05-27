WATCH: Star Trek: Voyager Cast Reunites to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The cast of Star Trek: Voyager reunited (virtually) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series, on Tuesday.

During the hour-long panel, the cast — including Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Tim Russ (Tuvok) and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) — appeared on the Stars in the House YouTube channel to discuss the series and take questions.

The entire panel was streamed live and has been made available on Youtube. We’ve also embedded it below.

Star Trek: Voyager 25th anniversary reunion panel

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager, which ran for seven seasons, from January 1995 to May 2001 on UPN with 172 episodes.

You can relive all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager on DVD.