San Diego Comic-Con at Home Details Revealed, Free for Everyone

With the cancellation of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Comic-Con International has announced plans to replace the 2020 event with an online version that will be free for everyone to attend.

The virtual Comic-Con@Home event will take place July 22–26 and will include an online exhibition hall panels, a masquerade, gaming, access to limited-edition merchandise and other activities.

Speaking to Collider, SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said, “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe. Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

In addition to any Star Trek-related programming, exact details of the panels and schedule of events was not available at the time of this writing. We’ll be sure to update as more information becomes available.

