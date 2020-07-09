STAR TREK UNIVERSE SDCC Comic-Con@Home Panels Announced

With this year’s San Diego Comic Con cancelled, due to the ongoing pandemic, and replaced by Comic-Con@Home, CBS Television has unveiled their upcoming Star Trek programing for the virtual event on Thursday, July 23. The Star Trek Universe panels will feature the cast of Star Trek: Discovery, the voice cast from the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the cast of Star Trek: Picard — including Patrick Stewart.

The Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.

Check out the schedule below.

In addition to the panel announcements, CBS also revealed the new logo for the Star Trek Universe.

Star Trek Universe panels, Thursday, July 23 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT:

The panels will kick off with an introduction with Secret Hideout executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, who will discuss the future of the Star Trek franchise.

The Star Trek: Discovery cast will reunite to take part in a virtual table read of the season two finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” Castmembers scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Katrina Cornwall), along with Emily Coutts (Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Nilsson), and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock), plus Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer/director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan is scheduled to debut an extended first look from the premiere episode of the new series. McMahan will also moderate a discussion with voice castmembers Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (T’Ana).

Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), along with fellow Star Trek: Picard castmembers Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) will discuss the series’ first season.

