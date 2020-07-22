STAR TREK: PICARD Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in October

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is set to be released on Blu-ray, DVD and in a limited edition Steelbook on October 6. The series’ debut season saw Patrick Stewart return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.

In addition to all 10 first season episodes, CBS has announced that the release will also include the Star Trek: Short Treks episode “Children of Mars,” along with a selection of special features, including:

MAKE IT SO – The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.



BEHIND-THE-SCENES EPISODIC FEATURETTES:

STORY LOG: REMEMBRANCE

STORY LOG: MAPS AND LEGENDS

STORY LOG: THE END IS THE BEGINNING

STORY LOG: ABSOLUTE CANDOR

STORY LOG: STARDUST CITY RAG

STORY LOG: THE IMPOSSIBLE BOX

STORY LOG: NEPENTHE

STORY LOG: BROKEN PIECES

STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 1

STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 2



COMMENTARY: EPISODE 101, “REMEMBRANCE” (Exclusive) – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard.



THE MOTLEY CREW (Exclusive) – Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena.



ALIENS ALIVE: THE xBs – A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.



PICARD PROPS (Exclusive) – Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.



SET ME UP – Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.



STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: “CHILDREN OF MARS” – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.



COMMENTARY: STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: “CHILDREN OF MARS” (Exclusive) – Executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode.



DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)



GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Picard – Season 1 Steelbook packaging

