16 New STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Images, Plus Episode Titles & TV Spot

By TrekNews.net Staff

Ahead of the big Star Trek: Universe selection of panels during ComicCon@Home on Thursday, CBS has released 16 new images from the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, along with episode titles and a TV commercial.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, created by Mike McMahan, premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th with “Second Contact” and includes the voice cast of Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

New images:

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Marine
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi
Paul Scheer is a recurring guest star and plays Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos
Revealed earlier this week: Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos

Episode Titles:

We now know titles for the first four episodes of the 10-episode first season.

August 6, 2020 – “Second Contact”
August 13, 2020 – “Envoys”
August 20, 2020 – “Temporal Edict”
August 27, 2020 – “Moist Vessel”

Star Trek: Lower Decks TV Commercial:

