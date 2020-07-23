16 New STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Images, Plus Episode Titles & TV Spot

Ahead of the big Star Trek: Universe selection of panels during ComicCon@Home on Thursday, CBS has released 16 new images from the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, along with episode titles and a TV commercial.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, created by Mike McMahan, premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th with “Second Contact” and includes the voice cast of Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

New images:

Episode Titles:

We now know titles for the first four episodes of the 10-episode first season.

August 6, 2020 – “Second Contact”

August 13, 2020 – “Envoys”

August 20, 2020 – “Temporal Edict”

August 27, 2020 – “Moist Vessel”

Star Trek: Lower Decks TV Commercial:

