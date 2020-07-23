STAR TREK: PRODIGY Coming to Nickelodeon in 2021

The first details of Nickelodeon’s upcoming children-oriented CGI Star Trek animated series have been revealed at today’s Comic-Con@Home panel, including its name: Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Prodigy was first teased in 2019, and will premiere in 2021. It will feature a group of teenagers who take over a Starfleet ship and travel the universe together. The series comes from Trollhunters writers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman. Trek-veterans Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, and Rod Roddenberry will serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be the third-ever Star Trek animated show, following 1973’s Star Trek: The Animated Series and Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is premiering on August 6th.

