STAR TREK: PICARD Nominated for 5 Emmy Awards

Star Trek: Picard has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. The first season of the CBS All Access series led by Star Trek veteran Patrick Stewart, earned nominations for Oustanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour). Additionally, Star Trek: Short Treks earned an Emmy nomination of its own for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

The winners will be announced during the 72nd annual Emmy Awards ceremony on September 20th.

In addition to Stewart, the first season of Picard starred Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Santiago Cabrera as Christobal Rios, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Evan Evagora as Elnor, and Harry Treadaway as Narek. The series’ debut season also saw the return of Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Brent Spiner as Data, and Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh.

Star Trek: Picard – Season 1 on Blu-ray is now available to pre-order on Amazon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.