[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS 104 “Moist Vessel” + 9 New Photos

The fourth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Moist Vessel,” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, August 27th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and nine new photos from the episode he episode below.

Synopsis:

Captain Freeman seeks the ultimate payback after Mariner blatantly disrespects her in front of the crew. A well-meaning Tendi accidentally messes up a Lieutenant’s attempt at spiritual ascension and tries to make it right.

Trailer:

9 new photos:

The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.