News
[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS 105 "Cupid's Errant Arrow" + 12 New Photos

[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS 105 “Cupid’s Errant Arrow” + 12 New Photos

By TrekNews.net Staff

The fifth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Cupid’s Errant Arrow,” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 3rd. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 12 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Mariner is suspicious of Boimler’s new girlfriend.
Tendi and Rutherford grow jealous of a bigger starship’s gear.

Trailer:

12 new photos:

Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Matt Walsh as Docent
Matt Walsh as Docent
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi
Gillian Jacobs as Barb ,Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Gillian Jacobs as Barb ,Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb

The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.

0 Comments Join the Conversation →