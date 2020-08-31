[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS 105 “Cupid’s Errant Arrow” + 12 New Photos

The fifth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Cupid’s Errant Arrow,” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 3rd. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 12 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Mariner is suspicious of Boimler’s new girlfriend.

Tendi and Rutherford grow jealous of a bigger starship’s gear.

Trailer:

12 new photos:

Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Matt Walsh as Docent

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi

Gillian Jacobs as Barb ,Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb

Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Gillian Jacobs as Barb

The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.