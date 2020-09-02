STAR TREK: DISCOVERY to Present First Non-Binary & Transgender Characters

The upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery will feature the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, ViacomCBS announced today via press release.

Blu del Barrio will play Adira, the Star Trek’s first non-binary character who is “highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years,” and Ian Alexander will play Gray, a transgender character who is an “empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host.”

“‘Star Trek’ has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on October 15 and will be comprised of 13 episodes.

Del Barrio and Alexander join the existing cast of Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), and fellow newcomer David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker).

