Celebrate Star Trek Day on Sept. 8 with Live Panels, Announcements & More

ViacomCBS has announced Star Trek Day next Tuesday, September 8. The all-day virtual event will include panels with cast and crew, news, exclusive footage, and a Star Trek marathon.

Star Trek Day celebrates the 54th anniversary of The Original Series, which premiered on September. 8, 1966, with the pilot episode “The Man Trap.”

The panels will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and include:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

"Star Trek: Enterprise," with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

"Star Trek: The Original Series," with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

"Star Trek: Voyager," with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

STAR TREK: PICARD and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

Star Trek Day Trailer

Star Trek marathon, presented by CBS All Access:

12:00 AM, PT/3:00 AM, ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon begins

12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET – Marathon break — Star Trek Day global panels take place

3:30 PM, PT/6:30 PM, ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon continues

9:00 PM, PT/12:00 AM, ET – Marathon concludes; Star Trek Day global panels replay

In addition to the marathon and panels, the event will also include Star trek merchandise flash sales, and the debut of Star Trek-themed emojis on Twitter. The emojis will include Geordi La Forge, Michael Burnham, Jean-Luc Picard and more.

Star Trek Day Trailer:

