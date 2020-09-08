[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 6 “Terminal Provocations” + 11 New Photos

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Terminal Provocations” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 10th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 11 new photos from the episode below.
Synopsis:
The lovable but awkward Ensign Fletcher makes work difficult for Mariner and Boimler. Rutherford introduces Tendi to a holodeck training program he created.
Trailer:
11 new photos:
The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.
New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.
