[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 6 “Terminal Provocations” + 11 New Photos

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Terminal Provocations” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 10th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 11 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

The lovable but awkward Ensign Fletcher makes work difficult for Mariner and Boimler. Rutherford introduces Tendi to a holodeck training program he created.

Trailer:

11 new photos:

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups (CBS) Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups (CBS) Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler (CBS) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Tim Robinson as Ensign Fletcher (CBS) Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler (CBS) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Gillian Vigma as Doctor T’Ana (CBS) Aliens (CBS) Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tim Robinson as Ensign Fletcher and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner (CBS) Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tim Robinson as Ensign Fletcher and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner (CBS) Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tim Robinson as Ensign Fletcher and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner (CBS) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tim Robinson as Ensign Fletcher, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS)

The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.