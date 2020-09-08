WATCH: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Trailer

On Tuesday, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa-Martin Green introduced the first official trailer for the third season of the series.

Following Green’s introduction, Discovery’s David Ajala, along with producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise discussed season three.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Trailer

New Star Trek: Discovery logo

In addition to the new footage, the trailer also revealed the brand new Star Trek: Discovery logo.

The new Star Trek: Discovery logo (CBS)

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 key art

Along with the new trailer and logo, CBS has revealed the Discovery season three key art, featuring Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira) and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 key art (CBS)

The 13-episode season will stream weekly on Thursdays beginning on October 15 for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

