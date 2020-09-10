WATCH: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Mid-Season Trailer with the Return of Q

As part of the “Star Trek Day” programming earlier this week, CBS released a brand new Star Trek: Lower Decks mid-season trailer.

The trailer debuted during the Lower Decks panel on Tuesday, which included series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan, along with voice cast members Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi) and Eugene Cordero (Rutherford).

Official description:

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” is now streaming, only on CBS All Access. Watch the Mid-Season Trailer, which debuted during the “Star Trek: Lower Decks” panel on Star Trek Day.

John de Lancie returns as Q

During the panel, McMahan revealed that John de Lancie, who played the extra-dimensional character “Q” on The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, will once again reprise the role when he appears in an upcoming episode of Lower Decks.

John de Lancie as Q (CBS)

Star Trek: Lower Decks “Star Trek Day” Panel

If you missed the Lower Decks “Star Trek Day” panel, we’ve embedded it below. Please note that the video may be geolocked and only available to viewers in the United States.

New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S. The series returns next week (September 17) with the seventh episode.

