[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 7 “Much Ado About Boimler” + 9 New Photos

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Much Ado About Boimler” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 17th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 9 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Mariner tries to impress her best friend from Starfleet Academy who is now a visiting Captain. Boimler is sent to a Starfleet medical ship after a transporter accident puts him “out of phase.

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

9 new photos:

Jennifer Hale as The Dog and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler Vanessa Marshall as Lt. Ottessa Warren, Maurice LaMarche as Lt. Drew Prachett, Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey and Jennifer Hale as Lt. Durga Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana and Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Vanessa Marshall as Lt. Ottessa Warren and Maurice LaMarche as Lt. Drew Prachett Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

New episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

