WATCH: Patrick Stewart Battles Mark Hamill in Uber Eats TV Spots

The Star Trek versus Star Wars rivalry is back — this time in anew advertising campaign by the food delivery service Uber Eats.

The new TV spots feature two of pop culture’s biggest icons — Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart going one-on-one with Star Wars’ Mark Hamill as they battle to decide what’s for dinner.

Check out the new spots below.

Showdown :45 | Tonight I’ll Be Eating…

Four | Tonight I’ll Be Eating…

Air Hockey | Tonight I’ll Be Eating…

Showdown :30 | Tonight I’ll Be Eating…

Patrick Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, four Star Trek feature films, and reprised the role in the new series Star Trek: Picard. Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker in six Star Wars films — most recently 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

