[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 8 “Veritas” + 10 New Photos

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Veritas” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 24th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 10 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford are caught off guard when aliens force them to testify about a series of seemingly unrelated events.

Trailer:

New photos:

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS)

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana (CBS)

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS)

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS)

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS)

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS)

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi (CBS)

Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana (CBS)

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS)

Kurtwood Smith as Clar (CBS)

