[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 8 “Veritas” + 10 New Photos

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, titled “Veritas” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, September 24th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 10 new photos from the episode below.
Synopsis:
Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford are caught off guard when aliens force them to testify about a series of seemingly unrelated events.
