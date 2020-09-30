[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 9 “Crisis Point” + 11 New Photos

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ first season “Crisis Point” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 1st. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 11 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Mariner repurposes Boimler’s holodeck program to cast herself as the villain in a Lower Decks style movie.nts.

Trailer:

New photos:

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom (CBS) Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi (CBS) Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi (CBS) Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman (CBS) Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler (CBS) Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana (CBS) Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs (CBS) Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom (CBS) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi (CBS) Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS) Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS)

