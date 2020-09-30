[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Episode 9 “Crisis Point” + 11 New Photos

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ first season “Crisis Point” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 1st. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 11 new photos from the episode below.
Synopsis:
Mariner repurposes Boimler’s holodeck program to cast herself as the villain in a Lower Decks style movie.nts.
