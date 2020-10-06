Patrick Stewart, Kate Mulgrew, George Takei & More Tapped for Joe Biden’s Star Trek-Themed Event

Biden Presidential Campaign aims to Trek the Vote to Victory

It seems as though United States presidential candidate Joe Biden is a Star Trek fan as the Democratic nominee’s campaign has tapped cast members from five Star Trek series to take part in a virtual event next week.

The lineup for the event, dubbed Trek the Vote to Victory, features cast members from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, Discovery, and Picard, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Wil Wheaton, Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Alison Pill, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Jonathan Del Arco, Santiago Cabrera, and Michelle Hurd.

The Star Trek celebrities will appear along with politicians Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, and Stacey Abrams on Tuesday, October 13th beginning at 6 pm ET.

“Joe, Kamala, and I all believe that, as Americans, we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all on the same team, and that we are fighting for that same brighter future,” Buttigieg wrote in an email that went out to Biden supporters.

“And that’s exactly what this event is about — a bunch of folks coming together to unite in the fight to defeat Donald Trump (and maybe have fun with some trekkie-themed trivia).”

The event is free but a $25 donation is suggested.

You can RSVP at joebiden.com/trekthevote.

via Deadline