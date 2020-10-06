[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Season 1 Finale “No Small Parts” + 10 New Photos

The Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ first season finale “No Small Parts” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 8th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 10 new photos from the episode below.
Synopsis:
The U.S.S. Cerritos encounters a familiar enemy. Tendi helps a struggling recruit find her footing.
TrekNews.net is your daily dose of Star Trek news, reviews, interviews and culture. We provide the latest updates on Star Trek Beyond, Star Trek: Discovery, along with coverage of past television series and films, conventions, video games, books, humor, comics, collecting and more.