[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Season 1 Finale “No Small Parts” + 10 New Photos

The Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ first season finale “No Small Parts” is set to premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 8th. Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 10 new photos from the episode below.

The U.S.S. Cerritos encounters a familiar enemy. Tendi helps a struggling recruit find her footing.

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS) Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana (CBS) Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana (CBS) Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS) Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom (CBS) Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS) Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford (CBS) Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom (CBS) Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler (CBS) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner (CBS)

