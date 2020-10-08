WATCH: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Sneak Peek

With the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery season three just one week away, CBS released a sneak peek at the opening scene during the New York Comic Con Star Trek Universe virtual panel.

Check out the scene, featuring series star Sonequa Martin-Green and Discovery newcomer David Ajala below.

Synopsis:

Get a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 in this action-packed scene featuring Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and new addition David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker).

The 13-episode third season will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). It will stream weekly on Thursdays beginning on October 15 for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime internationally.

