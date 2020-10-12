New Photos from the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Premiere Episode

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres in just a few days and today CBS revealed eight new photos from the first episode “That Hope is You, Part 1.”

Check out the new photos from the episode, which debuts on Thursday, October 15th, below.

Synopsis:

Arriving 930 years in the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy she no longer recognizes while searching for the rest of the U.S.S. Discovery crew.

Photos:

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and David Ajala as Book (CBS)

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham (CBS)

Opening Scene:

The 13-episode third season will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). It will stream weekly on Thursdays beginning on October 15 for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and on Amazon Prime internationally.

