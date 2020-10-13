News
New STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Cast Photos

New STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Cast Photos

By TrekNews.net Staff

With the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery season three just days away, CBS has revealed brand new cast photos featuring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, along with series newcomers David Ajala and his on-screen cat Grudge.

Check out the photos below.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham
David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker
David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker
Doug Jones as Commander Saru
Doug Jones as Commander Saru
Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou
Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou
Book's cat Grudge
Book’s cat Grudge
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly
David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker (and his cat Grudge)
David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker (and his cat Grudge)
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham and David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham and David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker

Season three synopsis:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

The 13-episode third season will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). It will stream weekly on Thursdays beginning on October 15 for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and on Amazon Prime internationally.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.

via IGN

0 Comments Join the Conversation →