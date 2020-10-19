[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY “Far From Home” + 14 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the second episode of season three with “Far From Home” this week. The episode, which sees the arrival of the USS Discovery crew in 2388, will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 22nd.

Check out a synopsis, preview video, and 14 new photos from the episode below.

Synopsis:

After the U.S.S. Discovery crash-lands on a strange planet, the crew finds themselves racing against time to repair their ship. Meanwhile, Saru and Tilly embark on a perilous first-contact mission in hopes of finding Burnham.

Photos:

Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Jake Weber as Zareh

Doug Jones as Saru

Doug Jones as Saru and Jake Weber as Zareh

Jake Weber as Zareh

Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Doug Jones as Saru

Doug Jones as Saru

Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Trailer:

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

