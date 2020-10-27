[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY “People of Earth” + 13 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the third episode of season three “People of Earth” this week. The episode features the reunion of Burnham and the U.SS. Discovery crew and will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 29th.

Check out a synopsis, 13 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence.

Photos:

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Price; Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson; Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Oyin Oladejo as Operations officer Joann Owosekun; Patrick Kyok Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys and Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson; Oyin Oladejo as Operations officer Joann Owosekun; Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Patrick Kyok Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys and Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru

Blu del Barrio as Adira

Doug Jones as Saru

Blu del Barrio as Adira and Phumzile Sitole as Captain Ndoye

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Trailer:

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

