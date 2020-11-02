[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Episode 304 “Forget Me Not” + 14 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fourth episode of season three “Forget Me Not” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and Aidra as they visit the Trill homeworld. It will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 4th.
Check out a synopsis, 14 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.
Synopsis:
Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.
Photos:
Trailer:
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.
Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).
